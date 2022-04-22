Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTRAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of MTRAF remained flat at $$57.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079. Metro has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

