Meridian Network Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $144,569.37 and $41.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

