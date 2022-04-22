Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 104,214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.