Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDAIF. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.59.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

