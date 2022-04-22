MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) versus Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Head to Head Review

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks -31.42% -69.43% -15.11%

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Spark Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.22 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.03 -$68.15 million ($6.96) -0.36

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks.

Volatility and Risk

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies beats Spark Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.