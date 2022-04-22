McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

