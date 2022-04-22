Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Matson also updated its Q1 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Matson by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Matson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

