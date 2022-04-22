Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Matson also updated its Q1 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.67. 4,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matson by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

