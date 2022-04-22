MASQ Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $82,199.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.11 or 0.07338767 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,421.43 or 0.99977236 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035407 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

