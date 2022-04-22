Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,248. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $227.97 million, a P/E ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

