Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,248. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.