Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 13th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.