MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.88 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $514.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.23.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

