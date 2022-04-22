MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.94. 19,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.23. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $514.61.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $7,023,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.89.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.