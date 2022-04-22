Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNS. JMP Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MRNS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 173,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

