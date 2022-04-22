MAPS (MAPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $812,244.00

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $35.30 million and approximately $812,244.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002461 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,452 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

