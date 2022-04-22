MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 30,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

