Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $51.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,034. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

