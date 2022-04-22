LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $111.15

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.15, but opened at $107.00. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $109.27, with a volume of 16,647 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

