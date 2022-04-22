LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

