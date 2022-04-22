LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.73.

NYSE:LYB opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

