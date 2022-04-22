Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 168,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 129,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$240.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

