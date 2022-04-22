Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LCID. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 35.67.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of 24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of 32.81. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.