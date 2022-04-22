LuaSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,201.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $26,201.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00104361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,825,796 coins and its circulating supply is 171,679,829 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

