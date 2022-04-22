Lossless Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.81 or 0.07325508 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,428.39 or 1.00059843 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.