L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Price Target Increased to €390.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (EPA:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €385.00 ($413.98) to €390.00 ($419.35) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
EPA OR opened at €360.95 ($388.12) on Thursday. L’Oréal has a one year low of €170.30 ($183.12) and a one year high of €197.15 ($211.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is €355.60 and its 200-day moving average is €381.70.
About L’Oréal (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.