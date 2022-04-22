Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading Down 7.5%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.05. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Local Bounti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

