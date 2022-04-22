Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,031.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Lobstex has a market cap of $378,767.63 and approximately $7,031.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,438,896 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363,469 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

