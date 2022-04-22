Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $578.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $542.00 to $578.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,566. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.08.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.