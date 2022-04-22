Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $39.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $294.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.08.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

