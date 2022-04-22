Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.94 Million

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $585.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00033792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00104386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

