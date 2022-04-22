LINK (LN) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

LINK (LN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, LINK has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $767.46 million and $769,537.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.43 or 0.00324230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07480625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.86 or 0.99910248 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

