Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.10. 3,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,062,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

