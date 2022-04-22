Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 100,415 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

