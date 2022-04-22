Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

