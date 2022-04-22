Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Reaches $4.85 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $7,944.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00104520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

