LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.