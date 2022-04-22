LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

