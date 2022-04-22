Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Oilfield Services updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

LBRT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 28,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

