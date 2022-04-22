Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Oilfield Services updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.