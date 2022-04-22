LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Up 4.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. 8,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,982,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

