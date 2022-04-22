LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 474232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
