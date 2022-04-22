LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 474232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

