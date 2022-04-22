Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $31.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.