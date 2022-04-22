Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $356,437.33 and $30.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,734.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.78 or 0.07456439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00265872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00805817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.00672824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00088941 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00396213 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

