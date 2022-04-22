Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $157.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.08, but opened at $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lear shares last traded at $130.90, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

