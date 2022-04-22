LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Trading Up 0.1%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

