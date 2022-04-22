Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.72

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.72 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 411,205 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.72.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,158 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

