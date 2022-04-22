Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $700.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $684.38.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $469.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.26 and a 200-day moving average of $594.32. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

