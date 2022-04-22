Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $463.64. 22,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.32. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $674.90.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.