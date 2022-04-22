Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $29.64.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
