Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

