LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 279,703 shares of company stock worth $2,286,618,222.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

